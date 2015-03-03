LONDON, March 3 Two thirds of hedge fund
investors said returns lagged expectations in 2014, a leading
survey by Deutsche Bank showed, although industry assets are
still expected to rise and pass $3 trillion in the coming year.
The industry has more than doubled in size since the
financial crisis, fuelled by growth in demand from large
institutions, although several high-profile pension funds
ditched hedge funds last year citing poor returns and high fees.
Portfolios returned 5.26 percent on average in 2014, the
survey of 425 global hedge fund allocators with a collective
$28.2 trillion in assets under management found, lagging
respondents' weighted average target return of 8.11 percent.
By comparison, the FTSE 100 index of leading British
blue-chip shares fell 2.7 percent in 2014, the U.S. Standard &
Poor's 500 climbed 15.4 percent and U.S. 10-year
Treasuries, up 10.4 percent.
For the coming year, expectations had been lowered
substantially.
Just 14 percent of respondents still target a return in
double-digits, down from 37 percent at the start of 2014,
against a backdrop of increased market flux.
"That fits with the change in the investor type since the
crisis. The fact two of the three trillion comes from
institutional investors," said Daniel Caplan, European head of
global prime finance at Deutsche Bank.
"It's a maturing of what the hedge funds are looking to
produce for their most significant investor group. Risk-adjusted
returns are much, much more important to institutional
investors."
Event-driven, fundamental equity long-short and macro hedge
fund strategies were all flagged as expected outperformers in
2015, the study found, with North America, Europe and Japan the
three best-performing regions.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop and Nishant Kumar, editing by Sinead
Cruise)