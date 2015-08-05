BOSTON Aug 5 Robert Citrone's Discovery Capital
Management, a global macro fund that makes big bets on
currencies, interest rates and stocks, gained 5.88 percent in
July, putting the fund back into the black with a 1.22 percent
gain for the year, an investor said.
Many hedge funds are still compiling July numbers but early
reports show that so-called global macro funds delivered better
returns in July when the dollar gained. Many had been
wrong-footed in currency trades in April and June.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)