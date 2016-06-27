BRIEF-Emerald Health announces increase in bought deal to $12 million
* Emerald Health announces increase in bought deal to $12 million
June 27 Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office LLC was long gold futures ahead of last week's Brexit vote, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Gold soared on Friday for its best day since 2009, hitting two-year highs as uncertainty over Britain's vote to leave the European Union pushed investors to sell equities and seek safer assets.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Emerald Health announces increase in bought deal to $12 million
NEW YORK, Feb 2 (IFR) - Credit research provider Lucror Analytics has hired two new directors to cover Latin America, as demand for coverage of the region's high-yield sector increases.
Feb 2 Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Inc, the maker of the first long-acting implant to treat opioid addiction in the United States, said on Thursday that it had decided not to proceed with its initial public offering, citing current market environment.