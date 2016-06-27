(Adds Duquesne declined to comment)
NEW YORK, June 27 Billionaire investor Stanley
Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office LLC was long gold futures
ahead of last week's vote in Britain to leave the European
Union, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Gold soared on Friday in its best day since 2009, hitting
two-year highs as uncertainty after Britain's vote to leave the
European Union pushed investors to sell equities and seek safer
assets.
The size of the trade was not known.
In May, Druckenmiller called the yellow metal his largest
currency allocation as central bankers experiment with the
"absurd notion of negative interest rates."
Many investors have added or jumped into gold in recent
weeks as concerns grew around so-called Brexit and the
effectiveness in central bank policies.
Duquesne declined to comment.
