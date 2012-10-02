NEW YORK Oct 2 Hedge fund manager David Einhorn listed Cigna Corp as one of his best ideas, calling the company his "favorite HMO."

At an investing conference, where he was one of the biggest draws, Einhorn said the company has the potential for big rewards at a time when health care will play a growing role in the economy. He said that the effects of implementing President Obama's health care plan should be minimal on Cigna.

He said he likes the company because its success is not tied to macroeconomic events such as solving Greece's debt crisis.