NEW YORK Oct 25 The monetary and fiscal policies in the United States are creating "enormous tail risks," and the Federal Reserve's actions in particular are now harming the economy, influential hedge fund manager David Einhorn said on Thursday.
The founder of Greenlight Capital, which manages $7.7 billion, reiterated his criticism of the Fed's very easy monetary policy, arguing at a conference that it now has "negative returns."
BRIEF-USA Compression Partners posts Q4 net income $0.05/unit
* USA Compression Partners, LP reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results; provides 2017 outlook
BRIEF-IGC launches phytocannabinoid development committee to secure preclinical initiatives for IGC-501, IGC-502, IGC-504
* India Globalization Capital Inc - IGC launches phytocannabinoid development committee to secure preclinical initiatives for IGC-501, IGC-502, IGC-504 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: