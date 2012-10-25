By Katya Wachtel and Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK Oct 25 The monetary and fiscal
policies in the United States are creating enormous risks and
the Federal Reserve's actions in particular are now harming the
economy, influential hedge fund manager David Einhorn said on
Thursday.
The founder of Greenlight Capital, which manages $7.7
billion, repeated his criticism of the Fed's very easy monetary
policy, arguing at a conference that it now has "negative
returns."
The Fed's policy easing is "slowing down our recovery" by
"denying individuals interest on savings," which is driving down
consumption and hurting the economy, Einhorn argued at a
conference hosted by The Economist magazine.
Responding to the worst recession in decades, the U.S.
central bank has kept rates near zero since late 2008 and
expects to keep them there until mid-2015. Last month, it
launched a third, massive asset-purchase plan known as
quantitative easing (QE), meant to lower longer-term rates.
The U.S. government's initial response to the recession and
financial crisis - which eventually sent the unemployment rate
up to 10 percent - was big increases in public spending to
kick-start economic growth.
"We've actually passed the point where the incremental
easing of the Federal Reserve policy actually acts as a headwind
for the economy and it's actually slowing down our recovery,"
Einhorn said.
"I'm alarmed by what I consider to be the reflexive
group-think of the leaders, which is, if we want a stronger
economy we have to accommodate" with lower rates and more QE.
Since Greenlight's inception in 1996, Einhorn has provided
investors with average annual returns of 20 percent. He is one
of the best known managers in the more than $2 trillion hedge
fund industry.
Einhorn added that, if the U.S wants "more jobs, more
consumption and more growth, we are way better off doing the
opposite of current monetary policy."