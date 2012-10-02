UPDATE 1-Casey Affleck wins best actor Oscar for 'Manchester by the Sea'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Casey Affleck won the best actor Oscar on Sunday for his role as a grief-stricken father in family drama "Manchester by the Sea."
NEW YORK Oct 2 Hedge fund manager David Einhorn on Tuesday made a case for once-ailing U.S. carmaker General Motors Co, saying the company is much healthier now and could beat growth forecasts.
Speaking at the Value Investing Congress, Einhorn raced through dozens of slides ticking off how the carmaker is getting its product refreshments "right." He also said that demand for GM cars is picking up.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Casey Affleck won the best actor Oscar on Sunday for his role as a grief-stricken father in family drama "Manchester by the Sea."
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02272017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH LIVECHAT-GLOBAL M&A With talk of American protectionism and potentially more fragmented markets in Europe, we talk to UCL professor Dr. Peter Clark at 3:30 pm, about how global companies and
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Animal cartoon "Zootopia," an exploration of bias through the comedic story of a bunny who becomes a police officer, won the Academy Award on Sunday for best animated feature film.