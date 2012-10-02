UPDATE 1-Casey Affleck wins best actor Oscar for 'Manchester by the Sea'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Casey Affleck won the best actor Oscar on Sunday for his role as a grief-stricken father in family drama "Manchester by the Sea."
NEW YORK Oct 2 Hedge fund manager David Einhorn again made critical comments about Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc, a stock in which he publicly unveiled a short position a year ago.
Einhorn, one of the biggest draws at the Value Investing Congress in New York on Tuesday, said he would discuss four investment ideas.
He kicked off the presentation with renewed criticism about Green Mountain, saying the company is not disclosing enough and railing against what he called its "poor spending discipline."
He said he thinks the company is "very exposed."
Einhorn's Greenlight Capital oversees $7.7 billion in assets and was up 13.5 percent during the first nine months of the year.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Animal cartoon "Zootopia," an exploration of bias through the comedic story of a bunny who becomes a police officer, won the Academy Award on Sunday for best animated feature film.