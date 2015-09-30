UPDATE 2-Japan business mood brightens as recovery broadens - BOJ tankan
* Data will be scrutinised at BOJ rate review April 26-27 (Adds analyst quotes, detail)
BOSTON, Sept 30 Hedge fund billionaire David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital fell 3.6 percent in September, leaving it down 16.9 percent for the year to date, a person familiar with the figures said on Wednesday.
As one of the hedge fund industry's most widely followed investors, Einhorn is also putting up some of the industry's worst numbers thanks largely to soured bets on renewable energy company Sun Edison and Consol Energy. A bet on Micron Technology has also weighed on the portfolio.
Going into September, Greenlight Capital had been off 14 percent for the year after a 5.3 percent drop in August. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Bernard Orr)
