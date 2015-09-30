(Adds background on fund's performance and investments)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON, Sept 30 Hedge fund billionaire David
Einhorn's Greenlight Capital fell 3.6 percent in September,
leaving it down 16.9 percent for the year to date, two people
familiar with the figures said on Wednesday.
The widely watched hedge fund is putting up some of the
industry's worst numbers thanks largely to soured bets on
renewable energy company SunEdison and Consol Energy
, and a losing gamble on Micron Technology.
Einhorn is now on track to post his first down year since
the financial crisis in 2008 - a big blow for a manager who had
been delivering average annual returns of about 20 percent.
Going into September, Greenlight Capital had been off 14
percent for the year after a 5.3 percent drop in August.
Einhorn tends to release his performance numbers to clients
soon after the close of business on the month's last trading day
and most other hedge fund managers are still tabulating returns.
Preliminary data from Hedge Fund Research, however, show that
the average fund is now down 3.2 percent for the first nine
months of the year, versus the Standard & Poor's 500 index' 7.27
percent drop.
Einhorn gained legendary status after betting against Lehman
Brothers months before the investment bank filed for bankruptcy
in 2008.
But a wrong-footed bet against Keurig Green Mountain
and a reversal of fortune at SunEdison, which tumbled
in September and August after gaining earlier in the year, have
hurt the fund in 2015.
Among the likely strongest performing bets in his portfolio
is a short position against fracking company Pioneer Natural
Resources, which he announced at an industry conference
in May. Pioneer is down nearly 30 percent this year amid a slump
in global energy markets.
Investors in Einhorn's fund have largely said they are
sticking by him, for now, noting they do not feel he has lost
his ability to pick securities.
