BOSTON Oct 21 Billionaire investor David Einhorn, whose Greenlight Capital hedge fund is nursing a 17 percent loss this year, told investors on Wednesday that he made new bets on fashion company Michael Kors and electric services company UIL Holding.

Einhorn also exited a prominent short bet against real estate company St. Joe, U.S. Steel, Robert Half and Intel. The firm also exited bets on LAM Research and Citizens Financial Group.

The fund manager, who has a wide following in the markets and hundreds of loyal investors, also said that Greenlight's problems began before China growth fears roiled financial markets. "As the market fell, our portfolio performed only slightly worse than we would have expected," Greenlight said in the letter, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.

