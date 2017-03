BOSTON Jan 22 Hedge fund manager David Einhorn, whose Greenlight Capital ranked among last year's best performers, said he had taken new stakes in BP Plc, Anadarko Petroleum Corp and Micron Technology Inc .

The fund returned 19.5 percent last year. Einhorn said bets on iPad and iPhone maker Apple Inc, General Motors Co , the Japanese yen and Micron had boosted returns, while Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc and U.S. Steel Corp hurt.

Einhorn detailed the moves in an investment letter obtained by Reuters.