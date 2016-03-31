BOSTON, March 31 Billionaire investor David
Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight Capital ended the month of March
flat, underperforming the broader stock market which posted
gains.
For the year to date Greenlight Capital is up 3.3 percent
and for March the performance was 0.0, a person familiar with
the hedge fund's performance data said on Thursday. For the year
to date Greenlight is still performing better than the broader
market where the Standard & Poor's 500 stock index is up 0.77
percent.
A spokesman for the hedge fund declined to comment.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Howard Goller)