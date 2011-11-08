* Einhorn's quarterly letter details big changes
* Letter comes days before SEC deadline for 13F holdings
* Greenlight made up Q3 losses due to strong October
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON, Nov 8 Hedge fund manager David Einhorn
exited Pfizer (PFE.N), his largest holding, and made new bets
on CBS Corp (CBS.N)., General Motors Co (GM.N) and Marvell
Technology Group (MRVL.O) during the third quarter.
Einhorn made significant changes during the quarter, but
that was not enough to prevent the firm, Greenlight Capital
LLC, from losing a little bit of money. He is one of the
industry's most successful investors, with a history of
delivering double-digit returns.
"Generally, our longs fell a bit more than the markets, but
our shorts fell even more and our macro investments helped
mitigate the loss from being net long in a declining market,"
Einhorn wrote to clients on Monday, telling them that
Greenlight Capital LP fund had dipped 1.2 percent. Reuters
reviewed a copy on Tuesday.
French chemical company Arkema (AKE.PA) was the portfolio's
biggest loser during the quarter, Einhorn said. Sprint Nextel
Corp (S.N) also contributed to losses after reporting poor
quarterly results, he added.
Most prominently, Einhorn sold about 23 million shares in
drugmaker Pfizer. "We exited Pfizer because much of our thesis
played out," Einhorn wrote in the investor letter. He also
worried about future reimbursement cuts for branded
pharmaceuticals.
A year ago, Einhorn had said Pfizer shares were
"substantially" undervalued because of investor pessimism about
the company's roster of experimental medicines, but added that
the new chief executive officer could brighten the prospects.
During the quarter, Einhorn also exited BP (BP.L), saying
his firm roughly broke even on that investment, and he
liquidated a bet against hospice care provider Amedisys Inc
(AMED.O), which had been very profitable.
At the same time he made three new bets, he said in the
letter.
Einhorn's biggest holdings are now physical gold, Apple Inc
(AAPL.O), the Market Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Microsoft Corp
(MSFT.O) and Vodafone (VOD.L).
In October, when the market rallied, Einhorn came back
strong with an 8.5 percent gain that helped push the flagship
fund back into the black for the year.
Greenlight sent its quarterly letter on Monday, weeks after
the quarter ended and later than usual because he said he was
busy working on a big presentation that detailed his bet
against Green Mountain Coffee Roasters GMCR.O. But the letter
arrived just before a critical deadline next Monday, when big
investors must submit lists of their stock holdings to the
Securities and Exchange Commission.
Investors of all stripes pay close attention to what hedge
fund managers, who generally prefer to keep their bets out of
the public eye, name on these so-called 13F filings. Similarly,
all investor letters and client communications from often
secretive hedge fund managers are tracked closely for clues on
investment strategies.
Einhorn's Greenlight Capital manages roughly $8 billion and
ranks among the more successful and prominent players in the $2
trillion hedge fund industry after having returned roughly 17.6
percent every year since Einhorn founded his firm in 1996.
A spokesman for Greenlight declined to comment.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)