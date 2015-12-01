UPDATE 2-Samsung tips best quarterly profit in over 3 yrs as chips soar
* Co forecasts Q1 profit of $8.8 bln, vs $8.3 bln analysts f'casts
BOSTON Nov 30 Hedge fund manager David Einhorn has lost 20.6 percent this year, widening already deep losses when a bet on SunEdison cratered more than 50 percent this month, two people who have seen his returns said on Monday.
Einhorn's Greenlight Capital lost 5 percent in November, the people said. The Standard & Poor's 500 stock index gained 1.17 percent during the month.
Einhorn blamed much of the month's decline on SunEdison and thanked investors for supporting the New York-based hedge fund during a difficult year, in a brief note sent to investors on Monday evening, the sources said. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Co forecasts Q1 profit of $8.8 bln, vs $8.3 bln analysts f'casts
TOKYO, April 7 Japanese stocks trimmed gains on Friday morning as the yen jumped against the dollar after the United states launched cruise missile strikes against a Syrian airbase.
MEXICO CITY, April 6 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Inbursa said on Thursday that its subsidiary, Banco Inbursa, had issued a 10-year bond on international markets for $750 million.