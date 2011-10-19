NEW YORK Oct 19 Hedge fund manager Steven Eisman, best known for his successful bet against the housing market, plans to launch his own fund early next year, one person familiar with the matter said.

Eisman left FrontPoint Partners earlier this year after the firm, which had been embroiled in an insider trading scandal, decided to liquidate a number of portfolios, including Eisman's.

In January, Eisman will launch Emrys Partners, said the person, who was not permitted to speak about Eisman's plans publicly. Mark Weiner, who previously worked at JAT Capital Management, will be the firm's chief operating officer. Jon Kalikow, the head of trading at Rocwood Capital Management, and Eduardo Cabral, a portfolio manager at Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), will also join.

A spokeswoman for Eisman declined to comment.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg.

Eisman shot to fame in 2007 when his Financial Horizons Fund surged 81 percent. His activities were later chronicled in journalist Michael Lewis' book "The Big Short."

People familiar with Eisman's thinking said he had been planning to leave FrontPoint and set up his own fund for some time. The new fund will be based in New York and focus on global financial stocks. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)