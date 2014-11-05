BOSTON Nov 5 Elliott Associates, which suffered
losses when a planned deal between pharmaceutical companies
Shire PLC and AbbVie was scuttled last month, may take
legal action against AbbVie Inc., the hedge fund told
investors in its quarterly letter.
The $25.4 billion New York-based firm founded by Paul Singer
said it was disappointed when AbbVie's board withdrew support
for the deal with Shire PLC in October, after executives
had signaled interest in late September.
"We are exploring our options with respect to this matter,
including whether to assert claims against AbbVie for making
false and misleading statements about the transaction," the fund
wrote in the letter which was seen by Reuters.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)