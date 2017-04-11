UPDATE 2-East Libyan oil export halt order again targets Glencore deal
* Past efforts by east to sell oil have been blocked (Adds background)
LONDON, April 11 Hedge fund Elliott said on Tuesday it struggled to understand the "dismissive and premature nature" of BHP Billiton's response to a restructuring plan it had proposed.
Elliott called on BHP to provide "a more thorough and reasoned assessment" of its plan, which BHP had swiftly rejected on Monday.
BHP Billiton claimed the costs of the proposal - which called on the company to scrap its dual corporate structure, alter its capital return policy and demerge its oil business - would outweigh any benefits. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop)
* Past efforts by east to sell oil have been blocked (Adds background)
* Peter Hambro calls on shareholders to support existing board
LONDON, June 15 Prompt wholesale British gas prices have plummeted 40 percent since the start of the week and could fall further, as a heat wave cut demand and the closure of a major export pipeline left the market with nowhere to send excess gas.