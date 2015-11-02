BOSTON/NEW YORK Nov 2 Paul Singer's Elliott
Associates told investors last month that the $27 billion hedge
fund is finding new companies where it can flex its activist
muscle, as well as possible opportunities in distressed credit
investing.
"At present we continue to find opportunities in activist
equity, and we are noticing the beginnings of potentially
interesting situations in stressed credit," the letter, dated
Oct. 27 and seen by Reuters on Monday, said.
The New York-based fund, one of the industry's most
secretive, said its Elliott Associates portfolio was up 2.8
percent for the first nine months of the year, a touch more than
the 2.4 percent gain put up by its Elliott International Limited
portfolio.
Many hedge fund managers are just now sending out their
third-quarter letters, roughly coinciding with the time they are
tabulating gains or losses for October.
Elliott has been telling its clients that it sees
"attractive opportunities" in the activist equity area for some
time, having more recently included the phrase in its second-
quarter letter released in July. At that time, the firm had lost
a campaign to block the merger of two Samsung affiliates in
Korea.
One example of Elliott's recent activism includes throwing
its weight behind Dell Inc.'s plan to buy data storage
company EMC Corp, one of the hedge fund's biggest
positions.
The firm, like other hedge funds including Daniel Loeb's
Third Point, also expects that recent market volatility is here
to stay. "When you watch episodes like August 24, 2015, in stock
markets (when some of the biggest stocks in the world were down
15-20 percent in minutes), and the recent flash crashes in bond
markets (euro bonds and the U.S. 10-year note), it is highly
probable that you are observing the future," the letter said.
Recent turbulent conditions, where many hedge fund managers
were caught off guard by fears about slower growth in China and
falling oil prices, also underscore Elliott's commitment to
hedging its portfolio, the letter said.
The fund also isn't being lulled into making investments
only because stocks are really inexpensive and said it is
keeping cash reserves for future opportunities.
"In fact, during a downturn, rather than add new positions,
it is often our preference to concentrate on the assets and
securities about which we have the most knowledge and
confidence, whose prices often drop further, making them more
attractive and justifying putting additional capital into them."
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Alan Crosby)