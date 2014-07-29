(Repeats to fix a formatting problem.)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON, July 29 Hedge fund Elliott Management
told investors that it added to its stake in Juniper Networks
last quarter and sees opportunities in real estate securities in
Europe, but it said little about two positions making headlines
- Argentina and EMC Corp.
During the first half of 2014, the Elliott Associates
portfolio gained 4.6 percent while the Elliott International
Limited fund rose 4.1 percent, the $25 billion firm, which is
run by investor Paul Singer, wrote in a letter dated July 28, a
copy of which was obtained by Reuters on Tuesday.
Writing about Juniper Networks, the firm said: "We
added to our position during the quarter, as we continue to
believe that Juniper has numerous pathways for value
maximization." He did not say how large the stake is.
In the letter, the firm said it sees opportunities in
non-performing loans, especially in Italy, in part because the
"Bank of Italy has been requiring banks to improve their NPL
provisioning levels." Elliott also cited opportunities in
European real estate markets, particularly in the UK and
Germany, even as more competitors are piling in and making the
broader market more competitive.
Elliott, which has been pursuing activist strategies at some
companies, confirmed in the letter that it owns a stake in
storage systems company EMC, which is the majority owner
of VMware Inc. Earlier this month speculation mounted
about EMC's future and that Elliott, which people close to the
firm said had taken a $1 billion stake, might push for a
breakup. The firm did not say how large its stake is.
In the letter, the firm simply said: "Elliott is looking
forward to a dialogue with EMC to discuss ways to create
additional value for shareholders." It did not shed any light on
which options it might pursue or whether suitors may be waiting
in the wings.
Elliott, whose NML Capital Ltd affiliate is one of the lead
holdout creditors of Argentina, was similarly tight-lipped in
discussing its long-running battle with Argentina. Elliott had
refused debt swaps after the country defaulted more than a
decade ago and remains a holdout for full payment. In its
letter, dated July 28, it said the country must now decide
whether to default on its external debt.
"With only two days left (as of this writing) for Argentina
to make that decision, the situation is fluid, and Elliott is
limited in what we can say," the letter said.
"The path forward is uncertain. No matter what happens,
thousands of bondholders, including Elliott, will continue to
pursue our rights, attempting to generate a rational discussion
with someone on the other side and trying to forge a solution,"
the firm added.
A bond payment by Argentina is due on Wednesday. If
Argentina and the holdout creditors do not reach a deal by
Wednesday and the holdouts do not ask the U.S. judge overseeing
the case to suspend a ruling to pay them in full, the judge will
prevent Argentina from making the scheduled bond payment.
More generally, Elliott, whose pronouncements on economic
policies and investment decisions are closely followed, again
lashed out at central bankers' easy money policies and warned of
potential problems ahead.
"We believe that current global monetary policy is extremely
dangerous, the financial system is still over leveraged and
opaque, major financial institutions are still essentially
dependent on government guarantees to protect them in the event
that there is a renewed financial crisis, and an abrupt shake-up
could occur at any time," the firm wrote.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Leslie Adler)