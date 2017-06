BOSTON, March 23 Eton Park, the $7 billion fund founded by Eric Mindich, is shutting down, the fund manager wrote to his investors on Thursday.

"We have made the very difficult decision to return your capital, from a position of relative strength," Mindich wrote in the letter seen by Reuters.

The 13-year old firm lost 9 percent last year and is flat this year.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)