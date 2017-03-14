LONDON, March 14 Activist investor CIAM has
written to the board of Euro Disney objecting to plans
by Walt Disney Co to take over the company, a letter
seen with Reuters showed.
"The Walt Disney Company seeks to force out the remaining
minority shareholders by offering them a new public offer, under
penalty of having to undergo a strong dilution later," said the
letter, dated March 6.
Walt Disney Co on Feb. 10 said it was offering investors 2
euros per share for Euro Disney's remaining shares, after it
increased its holding to 85.7 percent.
(Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop)