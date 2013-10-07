By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Katya Wachtel
BOSTON/NEW YORK Oct 7 Hedge fund manager Philip
Falcone, banned from the securities industry for five years by
U.S. regulators, is also being banned for seven years from
decision-making roles at Fidelity & Guaranty Life Insurance, a
unit of his firm, New York officials said on Monday.
Falcone is "banned during that period from serving as an
officer or director of Fidelity & Guaranty Life and its
subsidiaries or any New York-licensed insurer, as well as
participating in the selection of any such officers or
directors," the New York State Department of Financial Services
said.
Fidelity & Guaranty Life is a unit of Harbinger Group, which
is majority-owned by Falcone's Harbinger Capital. The insurance
unit is planning to sell shares to the public.
The agreement does not require him to sell any of his
interest in the insurance operator, according to a person
familiar with the matter.
Falcone is also forbidden from "exercising direct or
indirect control over the management, policies, operations, and
investment funds" of Fidelity & Guaranty Life or any other New
York-licensed insurers, according to a press release from the
state agency. The ban also applies to the employees of Harbinger
Capital Partners.
Falcone said in a statement that he has "not been involved
in the day-to-day management of F&GL or its investment
decisions, and I will not be in the future."
He added that "Harbinger Capital and I recognize the
importance of the guidelines established by the New York State
Department of Financial Services under this commitment, and we
are committed to ensuring that the management of F&GL is
consistent with those guidelines."
Falcone admitted wrongdoing and agreed to pay an $18 million
fine to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in August to
settle civil fraud charges that he improperly used Harbinger
hedge fund money and favored some of his investors.
The agreement was the first to require a defendant to admit
wrongdoing since SEC Chairman Mary Jo White announced a much
tougher policy in June that would require such admissions more
often.
The SEC settlement said it "may have collateral consequences
under federal or state law and the rules and regulations of
self-regulatory organizations, licensing boards, and other
regulatory organizations."
Falcone rose to fame on Wall Street for betting against the
subprime mortgage market in a move that saw his New York-based
firm reach $26 billion in assets. However, the fund was hit by
steep losses in recent years due to a failed wireless startup,
LightSquared Inc.