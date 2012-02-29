Feb 28 The U.S. investigation into hedge funds of suspected illegal insider trading has widened to include trading of biotechnology and pharmaceutical stocks, the Financial Times said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan are reviewing trades by hedge funds in pharmaceutical stocks during drug approval announcements and corporate buyouts, the paper said citing the source.

On Monday the FBI said at a press briefing it has enough informants lined up to keep its investigations of suspicious insider trading at hedge funds going for at least five more years.

The investigations are building on a mission dubbed "Perfect Hedge" that have led to the prosecutions of multimillionaire Galleon Group hedge fund founder Raj Rajaratnam and dozens of traders, executives and research consultants since late 2009.

Calls to both the FBI and the U.S. attorney's office were not answered immediately outside business hours.