Aug 14 Top U.S. hedge fund managers did some
shopping for shares of discount retailer Dollar General Corp
and drug store operator Walgreen Co in the second
quarter.
Daniel Loeb's Third Point added 1 million shares of Dollar
General, raising his stake by 33 percent, while Blue Ridge
Capital, founded by Tiger Cub John Griffin, nearly doubled its
stake in Walgreen when it bought 2.8 million shares. That
translated into 4.57 percent of the fund's portfolio.
Walgreen, which purchased a controlling stake in Britain's
Alliance Boots, earlier this month decided not to relocate its
corporate headquarters to Europe to save on taxes, a strategy
known as inversion. It faced complications in pulling off the
transaction and heavy political pressure in the United States
not to move..
Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn, Family Dollar
Stores' largest shareholder with a 9.4 percent stake,
wanted the company to sell itself to rival Dollar General in the
face of stiff competition from big-box retailers such as
Wal-Mart Stores Inc. But in July, Family Dollar agreed
to sell itself to Dollar Tree Inc.
Meanwhile, botox maker Allergan Inc has waged a full
throttle defense to avert a hostile takeover by Valeant
Pharmaceutical's. Allergan's biggest shareholder,
activist investor William Ackman, has called on other
shareholders to side with him and ask Allergan to call a special
shareholder meeting.
During the second quarter, when Valeant first announced its
bid, Allergan's stock price shot higher.
Farallon Capital Management, the hedge fund founded by Tom
Steyer, opened a new position in Allergan during the second
quarter, buying 612,500 shares. Andrew Feldstein's Blue Mountain
Capital also opened a new Allergan position, buying 635,925
shares, which made up nearly 2 percent of the portfolio at the
end of the second quarter.
The quarterly disclosures of manager stock holdings, in what
are known as 13F filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, are always intriguing to investors trying to divine
a pattern in what savvy traders are selling and buying.
But relying on the filings to develop an investment strategy
comes with some peril because the disclosures are backward
looking and come out 45 days after the end of each quarter.
Still, the filings offer a glimpse into what hedge fund
managers saw as opportunities to make money on the long side.
The filings do not disclose short positions, bets that a
stock will fall in price. As a result, the public filings do not
always present a complete picture of a manager's stock holdings.
The following are some of the hot stocks and sectors in
which hedge fund managers either took new positions or exited
existing positions in the second quarter.
APPLE INC
Philippe Laffont's Coatue Management upped its stake by 9.9
million shares to 10.1 million shares.
Blue Ridge Capital sold its stake in, getting rid of 2.2
million shares.
COVIDIEN PLC
Covidien is being bought by rival Medtronic in another
inversion deal, in which Medtronic wants to move its
headquarters to Ireland to take advantage of lower corporate tax
rates.
Farallon opened a new position buying 2.2 million shares.
DOLLAR GENERAL CORP
While Loeb's Third Point increased its stake in Dollar
General, Farallon closed out its position, selling 3.2 million
shares. Tiger Consumer also liquidated its 814,723-share
position, which had made up 2 percent of its portfolio.
DOW CHEMICAL CO
Loeb's Third Point, already a big investor in the company,
increased his bet dramatically by buying 14.7 million shares, to
raise his holdings by 204 percent. The company now ranks as
Loeb's biggest U.S. stock holding, at nearly 14 percent of the
portfolio.
EBAY INC
Barry Rosenstein's Jana Partners cut its stake by 2.9
million shares to 1 million shares.
FACEBOOK INC
Putnam Investments raised its holding by 30 percent and
bought 1.2 million shares.
GENERAL MOTORS CO
Putnam Investments increased its stake in GM by 13 percent
when it bought 849,076 shares.
WALGREEN CO
Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office held its
stake in Walgreen's steady at 1.2 million shares, ranking it as
the portfolio's third-largest position.
Jana Partners cut its stake by 1 million shares to 11.1
million shares. Third Point added a new position, buying 700,000
shares.
ZYNGA INC
Patrick McCormack's Tiger Consumer Management added a new
position, having bought 18,062,145 shares.
