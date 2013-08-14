By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON Aug 14 Billionaire investor and
philanthropist George Soros likes ailing retailer JC Penney
so much that he added another 2 million shares to his
already large investment, according to regulatory filings
released on Wednesday.
Soros, who made news four months ago when he first announced
a passive stake in company, reported owning 19.98 million shares
at the end of the second quarter. The JC Penney holding is now
the fourth largest in the portfolio.
The increase makes Soros Fund Management, which invests
about $20 billion on his and his family's behalf, the retailer's
second largest investor behind activist hedge fund manager
William Ackman whose Pershing Square Capital Management owns 39
million shares.
Soros, whose investment decisions have been widely followed
for decades, stepped into JC Penney shortly after CEO Ron
Johnson was ousted after 17 months on the job with his plans to
make over the store in tatters.
News of Soros' initial investment sent shares up 7 percent
after they had closed at $15.24.
It also gave Ackman, a sometime tennis partner of Soros', a
boost by suggesting that the two powerful men were now aligned.
However, that may have changed, particularly as Soros Fund
Management has also taken a new stake in Herbalife Ltd,
the company Ackman is betting against, calling it a pyramid
scheme.
On Wednesday, one day after a board room blowup prompted
William Ackman to resign his directorship, JC Penny shares
closed up at $13.11, and climbed 4 percent in after-hours
trading.
Even as 83-year-old Soros is sticking with JC Penney, other
prominent investors including hedge funds and big mutual funds,
have trimmed or even completely exited their positions.
Hotchkis & Wiley, which had owned 10.1 million shares at the
end of the second quarter, and Tiger Global Management, managed
by Feroz Dewan and Chase Coleman and which held 5.3 million
shares, liquidated their positions between April and the end of
June, Securities and Exchange Commission filings showed.
Larry Robbins' hedge fund Glenview Capital, also one of JC
Penney's biggest owners, cut his holdings to 8.4 million shares
at the end of the second quarter from 9.5 million he held at the
end of the first quarter. Fidelity Management & Research sold
about half of its position and now owns 4.6 million shares.
Money managers who invest more than $100 million are
required to report, in a so-called 13F filing, their holdings in
U.S. stocks 45 days after the end of the quarter. While the
information is backward looking, it can give clues to how
investors are viewing certain companies and how their strategies
are unfolding.
Just days into the second quarter, Ron Johnson, handpicked
as J.C. Penney's chief executive by Ackman, was pushed out after
only 17 months on the job.
The company brought back Myron Ullman, who had been replaced
by Johnson as CEO, but investors, including Ackman, interpreted
the step as a short-term move, which created more uncertainly.
Although the company's stock recovered some ground during
the second quarter and ended the three months up 15 percent at
$17.08, it has fallen steadily since then.
It was unclear exactly when the managers exited or trimmed
their positions.
In addition to Ackman and Soros, JC Penney also has hedge
fund manager Richard Perry as a powerful supporter.
Perry, who is married to fashion designer Lisa Perry and
took over luxury retailer Barneys New York last year, owned 12
million shares at the end of the second quarter, according to a
filing made last week.
Similarly, hedge fund Tiger Consumer Management raised its
stake by 2.05 million shares to 5.43 million at the end of the
quarter.