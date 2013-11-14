By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON Nov 14 Retailer J.C. Penney drew
three prominent new institutional shoppers during the third
quarter, while a fourth investor significantly increased its
stake, even as an ambitious overhaul fizzled and its stock price
dropped.
Hedge funds Highfields Capital, Jana Partners and Farallon
Capital Management Group took positions in the ailing department
store operator, and Glenview Capital, already a big owner, added
to its holdings.
Jonathon Jacobson's Highfields Capital bought 3.2 million
shares, and Barry Rosenstein's Jana Partners and Farallon,
founded by Tom Steyer, each bought 500,000 shares in the Plano,
Texas-based company during the quarter, regulatory filings made
with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday show.
Larry Robbins' Glenview bought 3.9 million shares to own 12.4
million at the end of the quarter.
George Soros, whose investment decisions have long been
followed closely, kept his holdings unchanged at 19.98 million
shares.
Two one-time backers of the company had second thoughts,
however. Richard Perry's Perry Capital sold 2 million shares,
leaving him with 10 million shares at the end of the quarter.
And Tiger Consumer Management liquidated its entire position,
5.43 million shares.
Additionally Fidelity Investments said its funds sold 3
million shares, cutting the firm's stake in J.C. Penney by 66
percent. The company does not break out which funds own the
stakes but said it still had 1.5 million shares at the end of
the quarter.
In April, the company in April parted ways with Chief
Executive Ron Johnson, who after 17 months on the job failed to
win over shoppers and investors with his everyday-low-price
strategy, and rehired former CEO Mike Ullman to revive the
company. Johnson was known for his previous success as chief of
Apple Inc's retail unit.
While Jana Partners' and Farallon's stakes make up only a
small amount of the total holdings at each fund - 0.05 percent
at Jana Partners and 0.09 percent at Farallon - the news is
being widely followed because J.C. Penney, more than many other
stocks, had become a battle ground for the world's biggest hedge
funds.
William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management waged a
long but largely unsuccessful campaign to revive the retailer
and had expected its share price to go up. But plenty of other
hedge funds were betting against a turnaround and shorting the
stock for months.
The battle over the retailer came to a head in August and
September when Ackman, J.C. Penney's biggest shareholder,
stepped off the company's board and in one fell swoop sold his
entire 17.78 percent stake of 39 million shares at the end of
August, incurring a loss of roughly $500 million.
Then the company said it would raise fresh capital, an
about-face after Ullman said he didn't see the need for fresh
money for the rest of the year, further shaking sentiment.
During the third quarter the share price plunged 48 percent.
The regulatory filings, which are required of money managers
whose investment firms oversee more than $100 million in assets,
do not say when Highfields, Jana or Farallon bought the shares,
stating only that they held them on Sept. 30. The filings are
required to made 45 days after the end of the quarter.
The retailer's shares closed at $8.69 on Thursday afternoon,
roughly flat from the end of the quarter, falling in early
October and then recovering in subsequent weeks.
J.C. Penney found freshly committed backers in late August
when Ackman cashed out.
Perry's Perry Capital and Soros' Soros Fund Management were
among the investors purchasing shares that Ackman sold, sources
familiar with the trades said.