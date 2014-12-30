BOSTON Dec 30 Wealthy investors are poised to
put at least $90 billion into hedge funds next year, even after
returns have largely been lackluster this year, research firm
eVestment said on Tuesday.
Fresh demand from pension funds, endowments, and insurers
looking for alternatives to traditional stock and bond holdings
will fuel next year's flows, the researchers wrote in a report.
"Will institutional investors maintain their investments and
continue to allocate more to hedge funds in 2015 ... The short
answer is yes," they wrote, adding "We expect asset flows into
hedge funds of at least between $90 billion and $110 billion in
2015." Hedge funds manage roughly $3 trillion in assets.
The appetite for hedge funds remains strong even after the
$300 billion California Public Employees' Retirement System, the
largest U.S. pension fund, said in September it was pulling out
of hedge funds because they are too costly and complicated.
Hedge funds took in roughly $112 billion in new money this
year even though returns have been paltry, with the average fund
returning roughly 4 percent this year through November. As hedge
funds posted low single digit returns, the stock market raced to
a series of fresh highs and the Standard & Poor's 500 index
gained 12.8 percent since January. Last year, investors added
$62 billion in new money to hedge funds.
Researchers said they expect the pace of flows into
stock-oriented hedge funds to slow slightly next year while
multi-strategy funds that bet on mergers, acquisitions, and
spin-offs may pull in more new money next year compared to this
year, when investors added $48 billion.
"Their diversity makes them a natural preference for
long-term institutional assets coming from traditional
strategies," the researchers said.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Paul Simao)