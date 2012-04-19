* Total industry assets hit $2.13 trillion
* $16 bln in new capital allocated in Q1
* Investors preferred managers with $5 bln or more in assets
By Katya Wachtel
NEW YORK, April 19 Investors poured billions of
dollars into hedge funds in the first quarter, helping to send
total industry assets into record territory, data released
Thursday shows.
Investors allocated a net $16 billion to hedge funds in the
first three months of the year, according to Hedge Fund
Research, which tracks industry flows and performance.
With the new capital, as well as average gains of about 5
percent for hedge funds in the first quarter, total industry
assets reached $2.13 trillion, HFR found. An earlier record was
set halfway through 2011, when total capital invested with hedge
fund managers hit $2.04 trillion.
In one of its worst annual performances in history, hedge
funds lost about 5 percent in 2011. However, the industry seemed
to get its groove back in the beginning of 2012 as global equity
and credit markets rallied, and managers recorded the best first
quarter of performance in five years.
"Investors responded favorably to the risk shifting which
occurred across financial markets in the first quarter," said
Kenneth J. Heinz, President of HFR. "Sophisticated institutional
investors are increasingly allocating to hedge funds as a
powerful strategic portfolio complement to existing traditional
holdings."
Investors sent most new capital to hedge funds with fixed
income-based Relative Value or Macro strategies, which saw
inflows of $12.4 billion and $7.8 billion respectively.
Meanwhile, equity hedge funds experienced redemptions of
$2.9 billion, and Event Driven funds also saw withdrawals of
$940 million.
Investors preferred managers with assets greater than $5
billion in the last quarter. Those firms saw inflows of $18.3
billion in new capital, while investors pulled $2 billion from
hedge funds with less than $5 billion in assets during the first
quarter.
(Reporting By Katya Wachtel)