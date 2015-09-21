Sept 21 David Markus and Maggie Arvedlund, managing directors at Fortress Investment Group's hedge fund business, are leaving the company after the fund they helped run is likely to be phased out, according to people familiar with the matter.

The fund will be scaled down after poor returns and dwindling investor demand, the people said. The Partners Fund invests in a broad array of assets similar to university endowments, ranging from hedge funds to private equity to direct investments in private companies.

Stuart Bohart, co-chief investment officer of the same vehicle, the Fortress Partners Fund, also left earlier this month. He oversaw Fortress' so-called liquid markets business, which managed hedge funds that placed bets using easily-tradable securities.

The Partners fund is now exiting all of its relatively liquid investments in externally-managed hedge funds and public stocks to meet client redemption requests, according to one of the sources close to the firm. Doug Thomas, who remains sole CIO of the fund, will continue to manage its more illiquid investments in private equity funds and direct bets in private companies and projects-positions that will take several years to exit.

Fortress has no plans to raise additional capital for the Partners fund, according to the person, and is likely to gradually wind it down as cash from investments comes back. Fortress has not categorically ruled out taking in capital should interest return, although that is seen as unlikely.

The offshore version of the Partners fund fell 2.61 percent in 2015 through July, according to Fortress materials, and averaged returns of 2.3 percent annually since inception in November 2006 through the end of 2014. That compares to a total return of about 7.2 percent by the Standard & Poor's 500 Index.

The fund, which started in 2006 and grew to manage nearly $1.7 billion in 2010, now accounts for less than 1 percent of Fortress' more than $70 billion under management.

Its assets have declined each year since and stood at just $534 million as of June 30. That does not include $207 million in pending redemptions from investors, according to one of the people.

Fortress' overall assets have increased every year since 2011, rising from $43.7 billion that year to $72 billion this year as of June 30.

Fortress's share price has not grown commensurately. The company's stock has fallen about 30 percent so far in 2015. The shares trade around $5.50 a share now, far below the more than $30 price its stock commanded when Fortress went public in early 2007.

Markus, Arvedlund and Bohart did not respond to requests for comment. The Wall Street Journal first reported that the Partners fund was exiting its hedge fund investments. (Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Andrew Hay)