NEW YORK, July 28 Fortress Investment Group said on Thursday it plans to shut its Fortress Centaurus Global hedge funds, continuing the firm's move away from hedge funds that invest in liquid, or easy to trade, assets such as stocks.

The Centaurus funds, which managed $182 million in assets as of June 30, use a so-called global event driven strategy, betting on corporate changes such as mergers and restructurings in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

The funds, led by chief investment officer Randy Freeman, declined 6.1 percent in the second quarter of 2016, wiping out a 1.9 percent rise in the first quarter, Fortress reported in its second-quarter earnings disclosure. The funds had gained 1.4 percent in 2015. Strategy assets also fell from $222 million as of Sept.30, 2015.

Last year Fortress shut its well-known "macro" hedge funds led by Michael Novogratz, and this year Fortress transferred its interests in the Fortress Convex Asia Funds to City Financial Investment Company Ltd.

Most of Fortress' remaining assets in liquid markets are through a minority interest in Graticule Asset Management Asia, which managed $4.1 billion as of June 30.

A spokesman for New York-based Fortress, which manages $70.2 billion overall in private equity, credit and more, declined to comment. (Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)