BRIEF-AT&T says offering Galaxy S8 at $25 for 30 months with eligible service
* says AT&T next offers Galaxy S8 at $25 or Galaxy S8+ at $28.34 for 30 months with eligible service
LONDON Jan 21 Fortress Investment Group LLC's macro hedge fund lost 7.64 percent in the week to Jan. 16, according to a letter to investors, in a week in which the Swiss National Bank removed a cap on the Swiss franc, sending the currency higher.
The Fortress Macro Fund Ltd did not give a reason for the loss in the letter obtained by Reuters. This increases the loss for the fund to 7.9 percent for the year, the letter to investors sent on Wednesday showed.
An email to a Fortress spokesman remained unanswered.
Fortress managed $66 billion across a range of investment products at the end of September 2014. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Carolyn Cohn)
* OSI Systems awarded $12 million contract from international customer to provide Cargo Inspection Systems