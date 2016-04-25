* Maggie Arvedlund to launch Turning Rock Capital by
year-end - sources
* Fund expected to be structured as hedge or private equity
* Former co-chief investment officer to personally invest in
fund
By Maiya Keidan and Lawrence Delevingne
NEW YORK, April 25 Maggie Arvedlund, a former
Fortress Investment Group hedge fund portfolio manager
and managing director, plans to start her own firm, four people
familiar with the situation told Reuters.
Arvedlund, who for nine years helped to run the Fortress
Partners Fund, aims to launch Turning Rock Capital with $500
million by year-end, one source said.
Turning Rock will take a similar approach to the Partners
Fund, investing in debt and equity investments, the source said.
It will focus on smaller and mid-market opportunities in North
America and "below-the-radar" securities and portfolios, the
source added.
It is not clear whether the New York-based vehicle will be
structured as a hedge or private equity fund because that would
depend on what Arvedlund ultimately decides to invest in, the
source said. The people familiar with the situation spoke in
interviews over the last two weeks on condition of anonymity
because the information is private.
Fortress did not respond to requests for comment.
If Turning Rock is set up as a hedge fund, it would join a
handful of such U.S. funds launched with at least $500 million.
The most recent was Scott Bessent's $4.5 billion Key Square
Group, which started investing earlier this year and has hired
former Fortress staff.
In 2015, just four managers - Folger Hill Asset Management,
Lion Point Capital, D.E. Shaw & Co and Clearfield Capital
Management - raised more than half a billion dollars for a new
hedge fund, Preqin data showed.
The Fortress fund Arvedlund helped run was launched in 2006
and invested in a broad array of assets, including private debt,
as well as hedge and private equity funds.
Last year, Fortress decided to scale down its hedge fund
offerings. Reuters previously reported that the Partners Fund
was likely to be phased out, starting with the exit of its more
liquid, or easy to sell, positions. Fortress also closed its
well-known "macro" hedge fund late last year and its chief,
Michael Novogratz, left the firm.
Two other executives left in the fall: Stuart Bohart,
co-chief investment officer at the Partners Fund, and portfolio
manager and managing director David Markus.
Bohart, who also oversaw Fortress' liquid markets business,
said in an email to Reuters that he would invest in Arvedlund's
new fund.
Global hedge fund launches dropped to a five-year low of 968
in 2015, down from 1,040 in 2014, according to data from
industry tracker Hedge Fund Research.
(Reporting by Maiya Keidan and Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by
Richard Chang)