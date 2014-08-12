BOSTON Aug 12 Two former hedge fund managers
who boasted Ivy League credentials and invested some of their
clients' money with swindlers Bernard Madoff and Thomas Petters,
agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges that they lied about
their investment record, the U.S. attorney in Boston said on
Tuesday.
Gabriel Bitran, 69, a former professor at the Massachusetts
Institute of Technology and associate dean at its business
school, and his son Marco Bitran, 39, will be sentenced to serve
at least two years but no more than five years in prison if the
court accepts the pleas, U.S. Attorney Carmen Ortiz said in a
statement.
No dates have been set for when the men will make their
guilty pleas or when they will be sentenced.
The men founded hedge fund GMB Capital Management in 2005
and raised more than $500 million from wealthy investors who
wanted a piece of the MIT's professor's exclusive computer
models, which the pair falsely said had never suffered a down
year and delivered double-digit returns ranging between 16
percent and 23 percent.
But instead of investing the money themselves, the Bitrans
who boasted degrees from MIT and Harvard University and work
experience at Wellington Management, put it with others,
including Tom Petters' and Madoff's frauds.
At the height of the financial crisis when several of the
Bitrans' funds plunged in value in the fall of 2008, the pair
pulled roughly $12 million of their own money out but left their
investors stuck in tumbling investments, Ortiz said. The men
lost more than $140 million of GMB investors' principal.
Marco Bitran's lawyer said that he looks forward to putting
the matter behind him, while Gabriel Bitran's lawyer said that
he accepts responsibility and is pleased that there will be a
resolution of the matter.
Two years ago, the men settled civil charges with the
Securities and Exchange Commission when they neither admitted
nor denied the SEC's findings and agreed to disgorge $4.3
million, pay a $250,000 fine each and be barred from the
securities industry, the SEC said.
Madoff is serving 150 years in prison for turning his wealth
management business into a giant Ponzi scheme. Petters was
sentenced to 50 years in prison on similar charges.
