IMF approves $1 billion aid tranche for Ukraine: Ukraine president
KIEV, April 3 The International Monetary Fund on Monday approved the payment of $1 billion of new aid to Ukraine, its President Petro Poroshenko said on his official Facebook page.
LONDON Jan 19 Magnus Peterson, founder of failed hedge fund Weavering, was found guilty of fraud-related offences by a London court on Monday, Britain's Serious Fraud Office said, and faces up to 10 years in jail.
Peterson has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced on Jan. 23, a spokewoman for the prosecutor said.
After a 12-week trial that tested the jury's grasp of financial wizardry, 51-year-old Magnus Peterson was found guilty of eight fraud and forgery-related offences over a six-year period that cost investors $536 million. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar and Carolyn Cohn; editing by David Clarke)
LONDON, April 3 Activist hedge fund TCI Fund Management on Monday called on Safran to set up an ad-hoc independent directors' committee to review the company's valuation of Zodiac Aerospace, according to a letter seen by Reuters.