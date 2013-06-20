By Laurence Fletcher
| MONTE CARLO, Monaco, June 20
grandmaster-turned hedge fund manager Patrick Wolff is betting
on a stock market crash in China, where he says corruption and
bad debts have spiraled to dangerous levels.
Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of the GAIM conference
in Monaco this week, Wolff said investors were too focused on
trying to work out when easy money policies will taper off in
the United States and ignoring a looming correction in China.
"People are talking way too much about the Federal Reserve
and not enough about China," he said. "We've been saying that
the U.S. is the safest place to invest, while China is a crash
waiting to happen."
He is short on Chinese stocks and generally long on U.S.
equities.
Financial markets have sold off heavily in recent weeks on
fears that U.S. quantitative easing - money printing to fund
asset purchases - will end off sooner rather than later.
However, Wolff, who is managing member of San
Francisco-based Grandmaster Capital, said it was a "non-issue"
as the U.S. Federal Reserve was "highly unlikely" to tighten
monetary policy without evidence of the U.S. economy
overheating.
He was speaking before Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said on
Wednesday the Fed could start to pare back its monthly purchases
of U.S. Treasuries before the end of the year if the economic
rally continues.
Instead, Wolff said investors should pay more attention to
China, whose rampant growth over the past decade has helped
support global growth and fueled an unsustainable boom in
commodity prices, but which now "just looks awful."
"China's centrally planned economy inevitably means massive
corruption and a massive misallocation of capital," he said,
pointing to increasing funding problems for Chinese companies.
"Interbank lending rates have shot up and many companies
are facing a cash crunch."
Wolff, who was U.S. chess champion in 1992 and 1995 and at
his peak ranked in the world top 50, is positive on U.S. stocks,
which account for most of the stocks he owns, and short Chinese
stocks. Shorting means betting on a lower price for a security
in the future.
Wolff, who became a fund manager after reading Warren
Buffett's investor letters, said his confidence in the U.S.
economy was based on its lower dependence on growth in other
countries, as well as the end of the housing slump and the
recapitalization of its banking system.
"We have been and remain structurally bullish on U.S.
equities," he said. "The kinds of companies that were massively
overvalued 15 years ago have become good investments -
blue-chip, large-cap, quality businesses. It's technology
companies but plenty of other companies too."
He said he does not like stocks in the energy, materials,
mining and industrials sector, which he says have outperformed
in the last decade on the back of Chinese growth. "These are
exactly the wrong place to be looking," Wolff said.