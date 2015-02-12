NEW YORK Feb 12 Hedge fund manager Larry
Robbins on Thursday called fast food restaurant McDonald's Corp
a "uniquely interesting opportunity" thanks to a new
chief executive and a board that he expects will become more
focused over the coming months.
Robbins, who runs the $11 billion Glenview Capital
Management hedge fund and was ranked as 2013's best performing
hedge fund manager, listed McDonald's as one of his portfolio's
lesser-known favorite picks - placing it alongside his
more-widely-discussed favorites Thermo Fisher, Monsanto
and Flextronics.
Robbins attends many conferences and talks often about his
top picks. At the Harbor Investment Conference he joked that
he's talked about everything.
McDonald's operating characteristics are "subpar," he said,
but he thinks Steve Easterbrook, who will take over the CEO role
on March 1, is aware of this and will work on it.
He also said that nominations for directors to McDonald's
board can be made, which suggests that new members might join.
"At a minimum, the board will be more focused," Robbins said.
Robbins also said that the fund had trimmed its investments
in hospital-sector companies going into the end of 2014. He did
not elaborate on why.
At the end of the third quarter, Tenet Healthcare Corp
was one of his biggest investments.
Generally, Robbins, whose Capital Opportunity Fund gained an
average 57 percent a year over the last three years, said he
likes to pick business sectors where companies allocate capital
well rather than trying to pick individual winners and losers.
Robbins was being interviewed about his favorite picks by
William Ackman, the best hedge fund manager of 2014. Ackman and
Mark Axelowitz, a managing director at UBS Private Wealth
Management, run the conference.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Richard Valdmanis
and Nick Zieminski)