LONDON Oct 20 Investor requests to pull money
out from hedge funds dropped to a nine-month low in October, new
data released on Monday showed.
The SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator, a
snapshot of hedge fund clients giving notice to withdraw cash
expressed as a percentage of assets under administration, fell
to 3.12 percent in October from 3.25 percent in September.
"October's forward redemptions decreased slightly from
September, but remain in line with historical averages," said
Bill Stone, chairman and chief executive of SS&C Technologies.
The index is compiled by fund administrator SS&C
Technologies Holdings Inc and is based on data provided by its
fund clients, who represent about 10 percent of the assets
invested in the hedge fund sector.
