BRIEF-Portworx says has raised $20 million in an oversubscribed series B funding round
LONDON Feb 20 Investor requests to withdraw money from hedge funds rose this month compared with February 2014, data from SS&C portfolios showed on Friday.
The SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator, a snapshot of withdrawal requests expressed as a percentage of assets under administration, rose to 3.64 percent from 3.38 percent last February and 2.49 percent last month.
The index is compiled by fund administrator SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc and based on data provided by its fund clients, who represent about 10 percent of the assets invested in the hedge fund sector. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by David Holmes)
* Clarocity Corporation signs letter of intent to acquire intellectual property assets
* Zayo Group Holdings Inc - subsidiary intends to offer $500 million of its 5.750 pct senior notes due 2027 through an add-on to its existing issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: