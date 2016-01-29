NEW YORK Jan 29 Samantha Greenberg, a partner
at $16.2 billion Paulson & Co., is leaving to launch her own
hedge fund firm, according to people familiar with the
situation.
Greenberg's new venture will use a long-short equity
investment strategy, meaning it will bet on stocks both gaining
and losing in value, according to the people. Her last day is
Friday, Jan. 29.
Greenberg and a spokesman for Paulson, led by billionaire
John Paulson, declined to comment.
Greenberg, a veteran of Goldman Sachs' Special Situations
investment group, joined Paulson in 2009. She worked on the
firm's investments based on corporate events such as mergers,
particularly in the media, cable and consumer sectors.
Greenberg, as part of a team, led some of the firm's
successful event-driven investments, according to a public
biography. It said these included Cablevision, Family
Dollar, Time Warner Cable, Sara Lee and Hillshire
Brands, WhiteWave, AMC Networks and Comcast
.
Greenberg would be a rarity in the hedge fund industry: a
woman leading investments for her own firm. She was named to the
Hedge Fund Journal and Ernst & Young's 50 Leading Women in Hedge
Funds for 2013. Just 16 of the 50 women on the 2015 version of
the list were portfolio managers, as opposed to investors in
hedge funds, those in senior operational roles, or industry
service providers.
Paulson's main event-driven hedge fund, Paulson
International, fell 2.8 percent over 2015 net of fees. That was
better than a nearly 6 percent loss for the Absolute Return
Event Driven Index, which tracks similar funds. Paulson
International has averaged annual returns of 10.75 percent since
inception in 1996.
Another partner at Paulson, Dan Kamensky, left last year to
launch his own firm. Paulson's assets under
management have declined from nearly $23 billion on March 1,
2014 and $19.3 billion as of March 1, 2015.
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by David Gregorio)