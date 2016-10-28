NEW YORK Oct 28 David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital sold out of its profitable stock holdings in UK telecommunications company Vodafone Group Plc and German chemical business Evonik Industries AG, according to a letter sent to investors Friday and seen by Reuters.

The letter also noted that the hedge fund firm had established a new "medium-sized long position" in an unnamed utility sector company over the third quarter.

A spokesman for New York-based Greenlight declined to comment.

Greenlight's funds returned 3.4 percent net of fees in the third quarter, bringing the year-to-date net return to 3.8 percent, both below stock market benchmarks. (Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)