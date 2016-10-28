Buyside dominant price makers on MarketAxess
LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - Investors have become the dominant liquidity providers on MarketAxess's Open Trading platform, though rapid growth in participant firms appeared to level off in 2016.
NEW YORK Oct 28 David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital sold out of its profitable stock holdings in UK telecommunications company Vodafone Group Plc and German chemical business Evonik Industries AG, according to a letter sent to investors Friday and seen by Reuters.
The letter also noted that the hedge fund firm had established a new "medium-sized long position" in an unnamed utility sector company over the third quarter.
A spokesman for New York-based Greenlight declined to comment.
Greenlight's funds returned 3.4 percent net of fees in the third quarter, bringing the year-to-date net return to 3.8 percent, both below stock market benchmarks. (Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Jan 26 U.S. homebuilder PulteGroup Inc reported on Thursday a 19.8 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped by sales of more homes at higher prices.
Jan 26 Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Inc, which is being acquired by General Electrical Co , said its fourth-quarter loss was smaller than a year ago, when it booked a $1.25 billion impairment charge.