BOSTON, July 25 Hedge fund manager David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital told investors on Friday that it has short bets against supermarket chain Safeway Inc. and Questcor Pharmaceuticals which was is being taken over by Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals.

The firm is also short cigarette maker Lorillard Inc. Martin Marietta Materials and said that Mallinckrodt might make for an "attractive short sale candidate" if the merger is completed.

Einhorn, whose comments on stocks are widely watched, also threw his weight behind long-time favorites Apple Inc. and Marvell Technology plus Micron Technology, saying they have "strong prospects and are undervalued." (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by David Gregorio)