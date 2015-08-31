BOSTON Aug 31 David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight Capital fell 5.3 percent in August, leaving it down 13.8 percent for the year, after the dramatic market sell-off over the last two weeks, a source familiar with the situation said on Monday.

Greenlight said the August decline was driven by bets on Consol Energy, Micron Technology and Sunedison and that long and short exposure was cut following the losses.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Tom Brown) )