BOSTON/NEW YORK Feb 6 In the past, billionaire
investor Daniel Loeb would often wait for an industry conference
before revealing his investment ideas. Not anymore.
The hedge fund manager and some other prominent investors
have now turned to Harvest Exchange, a new website designed for
investors, to release news of their big bets. Such announcements
-- including Loeb's bet on Dow Chemicals and Kyle Bass' bet on
General Motors -- often lead to big swings in share prices as
other investors pile on.
Peter Hans, one of the founders of Harvest Exchange
(HVST.com), said he hopes the platform can help bring into the
open information and ideas that have traditionally circulated in
private circles of elite investors.
It's too early to tell whether Harvest, which launched only
in December, will accomplish that goal or merely end up becoming
yet another platform - along with a myriad of traditional and
newer business news sites - where investors can talk up their
books, often anonymously.
Hans, 35, and co-founder Andrew Parmentier, 39, tapped
contacts they amassed during their years on Wall Street as
professional money managers and invited them to post on the
website. The site's third founder is Michael Perrone, 37, a web
designer who had previously managed Oprah Winfrey's Oprah.com
website.
They launched their site at a time when new regulations are
making it easier for once super-secretive hedge funds to say
more about how they make money. The site's founders, friends of
both Loeb and Bass, approached them and requested they post on
it.
Bass, who manages the $2 billion hedge fund Hayman Capital
Management, which gained prominence with a bet against the
Japanese yen and the overheated subprime market, went public on
the Harvest website with his bet on General Motors Co.
Over the next week, GM's stock rose 4 percent.
Last month, Loeb published a post on Harvest about Third
Point's stake in Dow Chemical Co shortly after telling
his clients about it by letter. Dow Chemical's stock rose 8
percent because of the activist investor's interest, sending
many investors scrambling to the website to find his
presentation about the investment.
Loeb declined to comment.
Bass said in an interview that he is preparing to post on
the site again soon to talk about his views on Argentina.
Despite Argentina's current troubles, he sees value in the
country and expects Argentine bonds to trade higher in the
coming years.
"There is ownership of the ideas here, and the idea is to
invite discourse by giving ideas an open airing," Bass said.
He added that the site's following will likely be so broad
that it can "be a place to publicize stock ideas that appeal to
people like your mother, as well as a place to discuss
complicated global macro trends."
Thanks to postings by Bass and Loeb, the site has reached
10,000 members. Khai Nguyen, who runs Harvest's business
development operations, called it the "Loeb effect," according
to an email seen by Reuters.
Registration for the site is free, and Hans said the firm
has not yet settled on a way to monetize it. As for making money
from investment ideas posted on the site, Hans said:
"There are investment perspectives on Harvest that are
worthy of doing more research on and acting on, and that is how
I typically conduct my own investments."
In recent years, other widely followed investors such as
billionaire activist Carl Icahn and PIMCO's Bill Gross have been
experimenting with blogs and Twitter.
Harvest Exchange lets users publish posts in a similar
format, but it is tailored for investors.
"It allows you to say more than on Twitter, but you don't
have to present a full white paper," said fund manager Travis
Cocke, whose $17 million Voss Capital posted its year-end
investment performance letter on the site.