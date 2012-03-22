By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
| BOSTON, March 22
BOSTON, March 22 A man who stole money from
clients after convincing them he was a Harvard-trained hedge
fund manager was ordered to pay back more than $7.5 million, the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday.
U.S. federal judge Richard Stearns ordered Andrey Hicks to
return $2.5 million with interest to clients and to pay a civil
fine of $2.5 million. Locust Offshore Management, Hicks' firm,
was also ordered to pay a $2.5 million penalty, according to
court records and the SEC.
Neither Hicks, who most recently lived in Massachusetts, nor
his lawyer could immediately be reached for comment.
Hicks was arrested in Canada last year while trying to flee
to Switzerland.
His fabrications won media attention partly because of his
connection with National Basketball Association player Kris
Humphries. Humphries, the former husband of reality TV star Kim
Kardashian, had invested money with Hicks, according to a
government source familiar with the matter.
The ruling by Judge Stearns ends one of the more brazen
recent hedge fund frauds, at a time when many wealthy investors
are still reeling from the shock of the Bernard Madoff and Allen
Stanford investment swindles.
Texas financier Stanford was convicted earlier this month of
running a $7 billion Ponzi scheme, and he will be sentenced on
June 14. Madoff was arrested in 2008 and is
serving a 150-year prison term for a Ponzi scheme considered to
be the biggest financial fraud in U.S. history.
Hicks, a 28-year-old college dropout, portrayed himself as
an exclusive hedge fund manager, boasting about two Harvard
degrees and impressive experience on Wall Street. The marketing
was convincing enough to help him raise at least $1.7 million
from clients, the SEC said. He used some of his clients' money
to pay for personal expenses.
Hicks told potential clients that his investing style relied
on mathematical models he helped develop while obtaining a PhD.
from Harvard. In reality, Hicks earned no degrees from the
university and left after three semesters as an undergraduate,
having earned a barely passing grade of D in the only
mathematics course he took there, the SEC said.
In an offering memorandum, Hicks said Ernst & Young was the
hedge fund's auditor while Credit Suisse served as its prime
broker and custodian. The accountants did not audit the fund and
Credit Suisse said it had no records of accounts held by Locust
Offshore Fund.
Hicks also lied about his work experience, saying he had
worked for Barclays Capital, where he "grew his book nearly
two-fold and expanded his group's assets under management to
roughly $16," the SEC said.
