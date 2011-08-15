(Adds George Soros and Maverick Capital)
NEW YORK Aug 15 Investors and traders started
to get a glimpse on Monday of how some of Wall Street's
savviest stock pickers positioned themselves before the
summer's rout.
John Paulson, Dinakar Singh and David Tepper were heavy
sellers of Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) in the second quarter,
eliminating or cutting their exposure before the financial
giant's recent woes.
But Paulson's move to cut his stake in BofA nearly in half
was not enough to prevent his flagship funds from declining as
much as 30 percent for the year through the first week of
August, investor sources have said.
Eric Mindich's Eton Park Capital appeared prescient in
eliminating his holdings of some of the world's gold mining
companies, which delivered mixed returns even as the metal
itself soared.
Paulson was the day's most closely watched filer because of
the poor performance in his funds this year and traders were
looking to see how much he reduced his stakes in several
beaten-down financial stocks. The billionaire investor was less
nimble in the gold market, where his large holding of the SPDR
Gold Trust (GLD) remained unchanged -- reaping some but not all
of the potential rewards there.
George Soros, however, reduced his exposure in the gold
exchange-traded fund.
"Oracle of Omaha" Warren Buffett made some small moves in
his portfolio, adding to one favorite and cutting back on
another long-time holding.
Top hedge-fund managers disclosed their second quarter U.S.
equity holdings in so-called 13-Fs with the Securities and
Exchange Commission. The deadline for these quarterly filings
was on Aug. 15.
The filings show which managers began scaling back
positions that came under fire in recent weeks -- the managers
who therefore best weathered the turmoil.
Financial stocks had been a favorite with big investors
betting on a recovery in the United States, but some investors
got cold feet earlier this year -- which turned out to be a
good idea.
Another good idea, which may have saved the day for some
firms, was holding metals. Gold streaked higher as investors
worried about Europe's debt crisis, the U.S. economic recovery
and whether the United States would raise its debt ceiling or
ratings agencies would downgrade countries' debt.
Here are highlights of some of the moves in and out of
stocks and sectors that fund managers made during the second
quarter:
FINANCIAL STOCKS:
Based on his filing, TPG-Axon Management's Dinakar Singh
eliminated his positions in Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase
& Co (JPM.N).
David Tepper's Appaloosa Management, which had earned
billions by buying battered down financial stocks, nearly
halved his holding in Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) to 10
million shares while also trimming his position in Citigroup
Inc (C.N).
Thomas Steyer's Farallon took a different tack, boosting
its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) to 3.4 million shares
from 2.7 million shares at the end of March. Also, Buffett
raised his Wells Fargo stake by a little more than 1 percent.
Because Wells Fargo had less exposure to mortgage problems,
some investors considered it a good way to diversify.
Farallon also upped its holdings in trust bank State Street
Corp (STT.N) to 3.1 million shares from 2.9 million shares at
the end of March.
In the financial area, Eton Park Capital stuck by its bets
and kept its positions in JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Bank of
American unchanged.
GOLD:
But Mindich's Eton Park Capital, which had invested heavily
in gold and mining companies, slashed his SPDR Gold Trust
position, which had been his second-largest holding, to 813,000
shares from 2.3 million shares, possibly missing some of the
gains from gold's recent run-up. He also eliminated mining
companies Kinross Gold Corp, Goldcorp Inc, Gold Fields Ltd and
Barrick Gold, which have delivered mixed performances this
year.
Soros, one of the hedge fund industry's most successful
investors over decades, also further reduced his holdings in
gold by cutting the SPDR Gold Trust by 13.4 percent to 42,800
shares.
TECH:
Jana Partners upped its holding in Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and
added a new position in Google Inc (GOOG.O) with 127,894
shares.
Coatue Management trimmed its stake in Google to 467,918
from 583,180 shares. Meanwhile, Maverick Capital, according to
its filing, eliminated a stake in Google during the second
quarter. The hedge fund previously reported owning 478,519
Class A shares.
Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) found a little more love from David
Einhorn, who made a splash earlier this year by demanding that
Microsoft oust its CEO, Steve Ballmer. His Greenlight Capital
hedge fund raised its holdings of the software giant by 63
percent to 14.8 million. It had already been the fifth-largest
holding for Greenlight.
Farallon, however, trimmed its holdings of Microsoft to 3.2
million shares from 3.6 million shares at the end of March.
ENERGY COMPANIES:
Dan Loeb, one of the $2 trillion industry's biggest winners
in the last months, clearly liked energy producers, and raised
El Paso EP.N, which has been a winner this year, to 13
million shares from 11 million shares. Loeb also raised CVR
Energy (CVI.N), another big gainer this year, to own 7.3
million at the end of the quarter, up from 6.3 million shares.
But he slashed his third biggest holding, Williams Energy
(WMB.N), which gained this year but not as much as the other
two, by 76 percent.
CONSUMER STAPLES/RETAILERS:
The portfolio at Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway continued to
be dominated by the likes of Coca Cola Co (KO.N) and Kraft
KFT.N, but he trimmed his Kraft holdings by more than 5
percent. Buffett, while backing Kraft's split, has been
critical of the company over the last two years and has
steadily cut that stake.
Berkshire Hathaway also reported new positions in retailer
Dollar General (DG.N) and financial research and data company
Verisk Analytics (VRSK.O), which may reflect the influence of
the recently hired investment manager Todd Combs.
OTHER HEADLINE STOCKS:
Jana, as previously reported, more than doubled its stake
in McGraw-Hill MHP.N, possibly with an eye to breaking up the
family-owned business that oversees ratings agency Standard &
Poors. Jana owned 7.7 million shares at the end of the second
quarter and more recently said it met with McGraw-Hill to
discuss the business.
News Corp (NWSA.O), embroiled in an image-tarnishing
telephone hacking scandal, remains a big holding for Seth
Klarman's Baupost Group as he kept the position steady at about
19 million shares.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Ross Kerber; compiled by
Matthew Goldstein and Jennifer Ablan; editing by Robert
MacMillan, Dave Zimmerman, Gary Hill and Andre Grenon)