* Beaten-up RIM finds some love
* Viking Global dumps JPMorgan
* Buffett likes IBM
* TPG-Axon Capital disconnects from Sprint
Nov 14 Warren Buffett loves technology giant
IBM (IBM.N). David Einhorn backed away from drug company Pfizer
(PFE.N). Viking Global's Halvorsen turned his back on some of
the world's biggest financial companies. And Coatue Capital
Management's Philippe Laffont is betting on a rebound in shares
of beaten down BlackBerry manufacturer Research in Motion
RIM.TO.
Or at least that's what quarterly regulatory filings with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed.
For Wall Street, the third quarter was a tumultuous one
with stocks swinging widely over fears about the potential for
another U.S. recession and the still unresolved debt crisis in
Europe.
And for U.S. money managers it was a time to make big
shifts in their portfolios either to escape the carnage or
position themselves for a fourth-quarter rebound.
With the release of so-called 13-F filings, investors began
to get insight into the reaction of money managers to
macro-economic events. But as is always the case with 13-F
filings, this is backward looking information that very well
could have changed since the end of the third quarter on Sept.
30.
One early theme that is emerging is that many money
managers were looking to invest new money into tech stocks in
the third quarter.
TECHNOLOGY:
Buffett, one of the world's most closely watched investors,
has tended to favor financial and industrial companies. But in
the third quarter his Berkshire Hathaway Inc made a bold move
into International Business Machines, taking a 5.5 percent
stake.
Laffont's Coatue hedge fund is best-known for making tech
bets and in the third-quarter took a position in shares of RIM,
which have fallen 70 percent this year. Coatue's accumulation
of 1.5 million shares of the Blackberry maker comes as some
hedge funds are agitating for at management shake-up or sale of
the company.
Leon Cooperman's Omega Advisors also is seeing opportunity
to make money in RIM's beaten down shares. His fund bought 1.43
million shares last quarter. Cooperman has said the
BlackBerry's new operating system will lead to a rebound in
sales.
TELECOMMUNICATIONS
Cooperman's Omega also jumped into Qualcomm (QCOM.O) in the
third quarter, accumulating 1.36 million shares. But at the
same time Laffont's fund cut its stake in the wireless chip
manufacturer nearly in half to 3.9 million shares.
Dinakar Singh's TPG-Axon Capital, after building a 37
million-share stake in Sprint Nextel (S.N) in the second
quarter, unloaded all of that stock in the third quarter, a
filing shows. In recent weeks, Sprint has drawn criticism from
investors and analysts over its wireless telecom strategy.
BANKS
Andreas Halvorsen's Viking Global no longer lists owning
JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and BlackRock
(BLK.N). But the manager massively increased US Bancorp (USB.N)
to 24.5 million shares from 9.7 million and added a brand new
holding of 6 million shares of Citigroup (C.N).
DRUGS
Einhorn told his investors that he liquidated his position
in drugmaker Pfizer, which, at 23.4 million shares, was his
biggest at the end of the second quarter.
MOMENTUM PLAYS
Third-quarter filings also showed what hedge funds did with
two one-time momentum plays, video rental company Netflix
(NFLX.O) and coffee company Green Mountain Coffee Roasters
GMCR.O. Both stocks have fallen on hard times, with Green
Mountain tumbling hard after Einhorn publicly said he was
betting against, or shorting, the stock.
Laffont's Coatue dumped its Netflix shares but remains a
big holder of Green Mountain, according to the filings.
Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Management owned Netflix in
the second quarter but no longer listed it in the third
quarter.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, Aaron Pressman, Ben
Berkowitz; Editing by Matthew Goldstein and Steve Orlofsky))