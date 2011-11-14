* Beat-up BlackBerry manufacturer RIM finds some love
* Viking Global dumps JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, BlackRock
* Berkshire Hathaway now a top IBM shareholder
* TPG-Axon Capital disconnects from Sprint
Nov 14 Warren Buffett loves technology giant
IBM Corp (IBM.N). David Einhorn and David Tepper backed away
from drug company Pfizer Inc (PFE.N). And Tepper's Appaloosa
Management, which earned billions by buying battered financial
stocks, dumped all of his holdings in Bank of America Corp
(BAC.N).
Or at least that is what quarterly regulatory filings with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed.
For Wall Street, the third quarter was a tumultuous one
with stocks swinging widely over fears about the potential for
another U.S. recession and the still unresolved debt crisis in
Europe.
And for U.S. money managers it was a time to make big
shifts in their portfolios, either to escape the carnage or
position themselves for a fourth-quarter rebound.
With the release of so-called 13-F filings, investors began
to get insight into the reaction of money managers to
macro-economic events. But as is always the case with 13-F
filings, this is backward looking information that very well
could have changed since the end of the third quarter on Sept.
30.
One early theme that is emerging is that many money
managers were looking to invest new money into tech stocks in
the third quarter.
TECHNOLOGY:
Buffett, one of the world's most closely watched investors,
has tended to favor financial and industrial companies. But in
the third quarter, his Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) made a
bold move into International Business Machines, taking a 5.5
percent stake.
Philippe Laffont's Coatue hedge fund is best-known for
making tech bets and, in the third-quarter, took a position in
RIM shares, which have fallen 70 percent this year. Coatue's
accumulation of 1.5 million shares of the BlackBerry maker
comes as some hedge funds agitate for a management shake-up or
sale of the company.
Leon Cooperman's Omega Advisors also sees an opportunity to
make money from RIM's beaten down shares. His fund bought 1.43
million shares last quarter. Cooperman has said the
BlackBerry's new operating system will lead to a sales
rebound.
TELECOMMUNICATIONS
Laffont's fund cut its stake in wireless chip manufacturer
Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) nearly in half to 3.9 million shares.
Dinakar Singh's TPG-Axon Capital, after building a 37
million-share stake in Sprint Nextel Corp (S.N) in the second
quarter, unloaded all of that stock in the third quarter, a
filing shows. In recent weeks, Sprint has drawn criticism from
investors and analysts over its wireless telecommunications
strategy.
BANKS
Tepper's Appaloosa also got rid of its final 10 million
shares of Bank of America, one of the quarter's worst
performing stocks, after trimming the position during the
second quarter. Tepper trimmed his holdings in Citi to 2.5
million from 7.2 million. Some financial stocks, however, found
favor and Eric Mindich's Eton Park stuck with JP Morgan and
boosted his holding of Morgan Stanley.
Andreas Halvorsen's Viking Global no longer lists owning
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and
BlackRock Inc (BLK.N). But the manager massively increased US
Bancorp (USB.N) to 24.5 million shares from 9.7 million and
added a brand new holding of 6 million shares of Citigroup Inc
(C.N).
DRUGS
Einhorn told his investors he liquidated his position in
drugmaker Pfizer -- which at 23.5 million shares was his
biggest -- at the end of the second quarter.
Tepper's Appaloosa appears to have mirrored Einhorn when he
liquidated his largest position and sold 14.5 million shares of
Pfizer as well.
MOMENTUM PLAYS
Third-quarter filings also showed what hedge funds did with
two one-time momentum plays, video rental company Netflix Inc
(NFLX.O) and coffee company Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc
GMCR.O. Both stocks have fallen on hard times, with Green
Mountain tumbling after Einhorn publicly said he was betting
against, or shorting, the stock.
Laffont's Coatue dumped its Netflix shares, but remains a
big holder of Green Mountain, according to the filings.
Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Management owned Netflix in the
second quarter but no longer listed it in the third quarter.
MEDIA
Mindich's Eton Park also doubled his ownership of Viacom,
which owns Comedy Central.
