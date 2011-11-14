* Beat-up BlackBerry manufacturer RIM finds some love
* Viking Global dumps JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, BlackRock
* Berkshire Hathaway now a top IBM shareholder
* TPG-Axon Capital disconnects from Sprint
(Adds John Paulson, Stephen Mandel, Dan Loeb and Warren
Buffett trading activity)
Nov 14 David Einhorn and David Tepper backed
away from drug company Pfizer Inc (PFE.N). Warren Buffett loves
technology giant IBM Corp (IBM.N). And Stephen Mandel's Lone
Pine Capital was among funds unloading video rental company
Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) during the quarter.
Or at least that is what quarterly regulatory filings with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed.
For Wall Street, the third quarter was a tumultuous one
with stocks swinging widely over fears about the potential for
another U.S. recession and the still unresolved debt crisis in
Europe.
And for U.S. money managers it was a time to make big
shifts in their portfolios, either to escape the carnage or
position themselves for a fourth-quarter rebound.
With the release of so-called 13-F filings, investors began
to get insight into the reaction of money managers to
macro-economic events. But as is always the case with 13-F
filings, this is backward looking information that very well
could have changed since the end of the third quarter on Sept.
30.
TECHNOLOGY:
Buffett, one of the world's most closely watched investors,
has tended to favor financial and industrial companies. But in
the third quarter, his Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) made a
bold move into International Business Machines, taking a 5.5
percent stake. [ID:nN1E7AD179]
Berkshire also bought 9.3 million shares of chipmaker Intel
Corp (INTC.O).
Philippe Laffont's Coatue hedge fund is best-known for
making tech bets and, in the third-quarter, took a position in
RIM shares, which have fallen 70 percent this year. Coatue's
accumulation of 1.5 million shares of the BlackBerry maker
comes as some hedge funds agitate for a management shake-up or
sale of the company.
Leon Cooperman's Omega Advisors also sees an opportunity to
make money from RIM's beaten down shares. His fund bought 1.43
million shares last quarter. Cooperman has said the
BlackBerry's new operating system will lead to a sales
rebound.
Mandel's Lone Pine Capital added modestly to several
technology holdings during the third quarter, including Apple
Inc (AAPL.O), Google Inc (GOOG.O), Cognizant Technology
Solutions Corp (CTSH.O), NetApp Inc (NTAP.O) and Sensata
Technologies Holding NV (ST.N).
TELECOMMUNICATIONS
Laffont's fund cut its stake in wireless chip manufacturer
Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) nearly in half to 3.9 million shares.
But John Thaler's JAT Capital Management, one of the most
closely watched hedge funds in 2011, more than tripled his
stake in Qualcomm to 1.9 million by the end of the third
quarter.
Dinakar Singh's TPG-Axon Capital, after building a 37
million-share stake in Sprint Nextel Corp (S.N) in the second
quarter, unloaded all of that stock in the third quarter, a
filing shows. In recent weeks, Sprint has drawn criticism from
investors and analysts over its wireless telecommunications
strategy.
BANKS
John Paulson, whose Paulson & Co is one of this year's most
surprising losers, cut back on Citigroup Inc (C.N), trimming
his holding to 25 million shares from 33.5 million.
He also raised his holdings of Bank of America Corp (BAC.N)
to 64 million from 60 million.
But Tepper's Appaloosa also got rid of its final 10 million
shares of Bank of America, one of the quarter's worst
performing stocks, after trimming the position during the
second quarter. Some financial stocks, however, found favor and
Eric Mindich's Eton Park stuck with JP Morgan and boosted his
holding of Morgan Stanley.
Andreas Halvorsen's Viking Global no longer lists owning
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and
BlackRock Inc (BLK.N). But the manager massively increased US
Bancorp (USB.N) to 24.5 million shares from 9.7 million and
added a brand new holding of 6 million shares of Citigroup Inc
(C.N).
Dan Loeb's Third Point Management, which had raised his
stake in CIT Group Inc (CIT.N) in the second quarter, making it
one of his bigger holdings, eliminated the stock in the most
recent quarter.
DRUGS
Einhorn told his investors he liquidated his position in
drugmaker Pfizer -- which at 23.5 million shares was his
biggest -- at the end of the second quarter.
Tepper's Appaloosa appears to have mirrored Einhorn when he
liquidated his largest position and sold 14.5 million shares of
Pfizer as well.
Meanwhile, Berkshire bought 5.7 million shares of pharmacy
operator CVS Caremark Corp (CVS.N).
MOMENTUM PLAYS
Third-quarter filings also showed what hedge funds did with
two one-time momentum plays, Netflix and coffee company Green
Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc GMCR.O. Both stocks have fallen
on hard times, with Green Mountain tumbling after Einhorn
publicly said he was betting against, or shorting, the stock.
Laffont's Coatue dumped its Netflix shares, but remains a
big holder of Green Mountain, according to the filings.
Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Management owned Netflix in the
second quarter but no longer listed it in the third quarter.
And Mandel was among funds unloading Netflix during the
quarter. After owning 639,421 shares at the end of June, Mandel
listed no stake for the end of the third quarter.
MEDIA
Mindich's Eton Park also doubled his ownership of Viacom,
which owns Comedy Central.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, Aaron Pressman, Ben
Berkowitz and Matthew Goldstein; editing by Jennifer Ablan,
Steve Orlofsky and Andre Grenon)